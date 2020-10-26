Armed man found hiding near GR elementary school prompts lockdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the man who was found hiding behind a dumpster with a handgun near a school in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. after a staff member saw the armed man on Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School’s Evergreen Campus, located on Griggs Street SE between Kalamazoo and Plymouth avenues.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, around 5-foot-10 with an average build. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with headphones around his neck and heading north on Sylvan Avenue SE.

The incident prompted the school to be placed under a lockdown. GRPD noted that there was no active threat.

Anyone with information can call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.