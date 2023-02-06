GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aris Hampers, a West Michigan radio legend, has died. He was 73 years old.

Friend and fellow local music legend John Sinkevics of Local Spins broke the news Sunday night, saying the DJ passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Hampers graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and Western Michigan University before jumping into the radio business. He worked for roughly 40 years across several different stations but was most known for his work in the 1970s at WLAV, helping the station become a rock ‘n’ roll staple.

Hampers revealed in 2019 that doctors had found a cancerous tumor in his windpipe that required surgery and cost him his voice.

“It was a 14-day stay in the hospital requiring two surgeries equal to the cost of a mid-sized home on the West Side,” Hampers said in a detailed social media post. “I remember my first thought when I awoke from the first surgery unable to speak — it was simply ‘It is what it is.’”

The two surgeries were successful. Hampers’ cancer was considered “non-invasive,” meaning it wasn’t expected to spread to other organs, and surgeons confirmed all remnants of the tumor were removed. However, at some point in the last three years, the cancer returned.

Hampers was a longtime smoker and called himself the “latest poster child.”

He reportedly told Sinkevics that the “only positive aspect” to come from his battle with cancer is that “seven people have told me that my disclosure of my health issues three years ago finally prompted them to quit smoking.”

NOTE: As of now, no funeral service information has been published. News 8 will update the story as it becomes available.