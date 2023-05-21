GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get your appetites ready, West Michigan’s largest food truck festival will return on Sunday.

The Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest is happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Calder Plaza. You can enjoy more than 40 food trucks plus a beer tent, live music and family-friendly activities.

The event is hosted by the Grand Rapids Food Trucks Association which promotes food trucks in the greater Grand Rapids area.

It is free to attend the festival. Organizers will also raise money to support programming for the GRFTA.

To view the list of food truck vendors visit foodtrucksgr.com.