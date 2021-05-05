Aquinas sets in-person commencement for classes of ’20, ’21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College in Grand Rapids says it will hold in-person graduation this weekend, but attendance will be limited.

It’s holding two commencement ceremonies: one on Saturday for the Class of 2021 and one on Sunday for the Class of 2020. Both will be held at the Alksnis Athletics and Recreation Building.

Aquinas noted coronavirus mitigation protocols will also be observed at both events. While graduates can an attend in person, they don’t get to bring any guests. Aquinas will host a livestream on Facebook so loved ones can watch.

“Throughout the pandemic our community has come together to adjust and adapt our plans to prioritize the health and safety of our community, and the same is true for commencement,” President Kevin G. Quinn said in a Wednesday statement. “We have remained committed to honoring the achievements of our graduates — both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 — in person, on the campus that they have called home.”

Earlier this week, Aquinas announced its plans for in-person learning in the fall. Classes will begin Aug. 25.