GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to the college’s website, a lockdown was issued for the campus. A short time later, the college said it issued an all-clear, meaning students, faculty, and staff were permitted to return.

It is unknown what prompted the lockdown.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.