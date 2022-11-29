GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Aquinas College are donating over $30,000 worth of clothes and hygiene products to those in need.

The donations, which include winter coats, professional attire, shoes, bedding, medicine, floss, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other hygiene products, will be sent to Mel Trotter Ministries on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of what the college calls experiential classroom learning, the students tested and tracked various marketing strategies to increase their donations. They also went door-to-door in the local community asking for donations and promoted the drive on social media using different marketing tactics.

The Perrigo Foundation donated about half of the supplies, totaling around $15,000 worth of hygiene products.

Mark O’Toole, the chair of the school’s Business Administration Department, initiated the campaign, encouraging his classes to help those in need while also developing marketing skills.