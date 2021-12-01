Aquinas College president resigning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College’s president has decided it is time for him to step down.

Kevin Quinn says he will not seek another contract with the Catholic college in Grand Rapids. The board was notified of his decision in October.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as president of Aquinas College,” Quinn said in a statement. “There were a number of factors that contributed to my decision, including the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the main reason is that my wife, Terry, and I are ready for our next adventure.”

Quinn has been with Aquinas since 2017. The school praised his leadership of a $61 million fundraising campaign that helped support improved facilities and scholarships, for the strong student retention it saw under his guidance, and for the campus master and 2030 strategic plans that he spearheaded.

Provost Stephen Germic will serve as interim president as Quinn’s replacement is sought. The college is in the process of selecting a firm to lead its search and put together a search committee of trustees, staff, students and others.