Aquinas College plans in-person classes for fall semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College on Tuesday said it plans to return to in-person classes and student activities for the upcoming fall semester.

Aquinas says it’s aiming to have in-person student activities, on-campus housing and athletic competitions with spectators. Officials say activities will follow guidance from the state.

New students will move in on Aug. 21 and have orientation Aug. 22-24. Returning students will move in on Aug. 23. Classes begin Aug. 25.

“Aquinas College’s students are at the core of our mission, and our plan for fall centers around providing them with the best experience possible as safely as possible,” President Kevin G. Quinn said in a statement. “Health and safety will continue to be our priority, and we will adjust our plans as needed.”

Summer registration will be held virtually. Registration for classes later this summer is planned to be in person.

The college plans to have all on-campus staff return to work by July 6.