GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College is welcoming its new president.

Alicia Córdoba will take over the role at the Catholic college in Grand Rapids starting July 1.

“I am genuinely humbled and honored to have been selected by the trustees as the ninth president of Aquinas,” Córdoba said in a statement. “From the moment I stepped foot on campus last month, I felt right at home – and I feel equally confident we are going to accomplish many great things together.

“I look forward to supporting Provost Stephen Germic and faculty as they redefine a truly distinctive educational experience for our students,” her statement continued. “Working with the entire campus community, we will strengthen our commitments to inclusion and equity, sustainability and service, following the example of our Dominican Sisters’ traditions and that of Catholic social teaching and the Catholic intellectual tradition.”

A native of the Chicago area, Córdoba has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a musical doctorate in English horn performance from Julliard. She worked for 19 years at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, and comes to Aquinas from the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, where she was an associate vice president.

Aquinas said Córdoba’s was chosen for her skill in curriculum design, strategic planning, financial management and fundraising, among other things.

“Alicia is a servant-leader who brings decades of experience in higher education leadership, demonstrated fundraising success and stewardship, and strong financial acumen within the higher education business model,” Board of Trustees Chair Marcie Hillary said in a statement. “Her skill set is a perfect match for the criteria we have established for our next president and will be a strong complement to those of our current leadership team.”

Córdoba replaces Kevin Quinn, who announced in December that he was leaving Aquinas.