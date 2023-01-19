GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The start of a new year is a great time to schedule routine health screenings, immunizations and annual checkups.

These preventative care measures can help identify and monitor areas of concern. Adults ages 18 to 39 should make sure they’re up to date on all immunizations. Other recommendations include getting a cholesterol screening, a full-body skin check and a blood pressure check.

People who are 40 to 64 years old should do the same, plus a diabetes screening, a colon cancer screening and women should begin getting regular mammograms.

Adults 65 and older should also include a pneumonia vaccine and a bone density test.

All adults should also get eye exams and dental cleanings.

