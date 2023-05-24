GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new nonprofit that aims to undo the impacts of systemic racism and inequitable drug policies in Grand Rapids is seeking residents to join its board.

Seeding Justice Grand Rapids is an independent organization created as part of Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program, according to a Wednesday news release from the city. The nonprofit will implement data-backed strategies in Grand Rapids to help reverse the negative impacts of war on drug policies. It is funded by local cannabis businesses.

SJGR seeks eight people who are invested in equity and knowledgeable about war on drug policies to join its board. The organization wants the board to “reflect the diversity of persons disproportionately targeted and harmed by the war on drugs,” according to the release.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lived in the city of Grand Rapids for at least seven years. They cannot have financial interests in the cannabis industry. A longer list of eligibility requirements can be found on the application form.

Applications are due June 6. The current SJGR board, which includes Mayor Rosalynn Bliss in the role of secretary, will review applications June 8.