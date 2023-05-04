A rendering of the proposed apartment development on Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For nearly a decade, Donald Shoemaker and his fellow developers with Franklin Partners have been trying to figure out what to do with the vacant, former Display Pack building they purchased on Monroe Avenue north of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood.

Ideas from other developers came and went. Finally, they decided to take on their own project, a large-scale apartment complex.

But the 104-year-old, 307,000-square-foot factory would have to come down.

“We tried to figure out how to restore and keep the existing building, but the pricing was just about 50% higher than the cost of new construction,” said Shoemaker.

“The other issue with the building is it’s wide. And the apartment units got very long and narrow without a lot of light. So it wasn’t dimensionally ideal for that. So building new is really what’s best for the site,” he added.

Which lead to plans for a $140 million, 526-unit complex on the site.

“First phase is just north of $80 million. Second phase is north of $60 million,” said Shoemaker.

“We’re going to do a two-phase development. The first phase will include taking down the existing building. Seeding and planting that, building two thirds of the parking deck, and building 263 units on the north end.”

Phase one is expected to be completed sometime in 2025 with phase two to follow, eventually bringing 526 new market-rate apartments to the north end.

Along with the size of the project, Shoemaker said the amenities will set it apart from other apartment complexes.

“We think it’s going to be a unique project. It’s going to have a courtyard that’s highly amenitized with pools, hot tubs, sports courts, grills,” said Shoemaker.

Ground-level retail space, even a dog park are also part of the plan.

“We’ve taken a lot of the amenities that are typically done in the larger markets and bringing it here,” said Shoemaker.

Along with changing the site, Shoemaker says the project will change the neighborhood, transforming the area from industrial to residential.

“It’s going to be great for the neighborhood. It’s going to bring residents into the neighborhood. It’s going to help populate the streets. It’s going to bring retail throughout the Creston neighborhood. All the restaurants, bars and retail there,” said Shoemaker.

“I think it will start a lot of other development on some other projects around here,” he added.

Work on clearing the site is expected to begin later this year.