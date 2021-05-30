Anti-violence rally planned after 15-year-old shot, killed in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rally against violence has been planned for later this week in response to the latest homicide in Grand Rapids, which took the life of 15-year-old Ju’Qwon Calvin.

His parents identified their son to News 8 as the teenage victim killed early Saturday morning. Police say the teen was shot just before 5 a.m. on Prince Street SE west of Fuller Avenue. He died there.

“We had got a call that Ju’Qwon had got shot and when we got to the scene, he was there with a white sheet over him,” his mother Lucrecia Braylock said.

An undated courtesy photo of Ju’Qwon Calvin.

Just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, Ju’Qwon’s parents said their son was a good student, strong athlete and never one to get in trouble.

His parents say Ju’Qwon was set up. They say the teen’s friends called him to make plans to hang out, which ended in him being killed. Police aren’t going that far, only telling News 8 the shooting was the result of an altercation.

Kent County Commissioner and local radio host Robert S. Womack has called for a stop the violence rally in honor of Ju’Qwon and all homicide victims from the community.

“(I’m) asking 100 men to come out, asking the women and children to come out and support the stop the violence rally,” Womack said.

Womack emphasized the need for men to attend, saying they often shy away from similar events.

“When you have young men that are the victims and you have young men that are the ones pulling the trigger — here we may have a case where boys are the ones pulling the trigger — you cannot reach the boys in the community without reaching the men, which is why I’ve challenged 100 men to show up to this rally,” Womack said.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids. That’s just down the street from where Ju’Qwon was killed.

As police continue their investigation, Ju’Qwon’s parents have hope justice will be served. Police have not released suspect description. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.