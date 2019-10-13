Anti-Semitic vandalism on Grand Rapids synagogue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rabbi from Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids says he discovered anti-Semitic posters outside the synagogue.

He found the posters around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. People who attend the synagogue told News 8 that the posters were near the outside parking lot doors.

The rabbi did not say exactly what was on the posters. He immediately called police.

The rabbi said his temple had never had a problem like this before. He did not change any Sunday events.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the case as malicious destruction of property. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.