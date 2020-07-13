Eastown neighbors annoyed by anti-police graffiti

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after anti-police graffiti popped up in the Eastown neighborhood over the weekend.

By Monday afternoon, some of the tags had been covered with peace signs. Before that, they read, “ACAB,” which multiple sources says stands for “all cops are bastards.”

The acronym was spray-painted on utility boxes, power poles and neighborhood signs up and down Wealthy Street and Lake Drive.

Anti-police graffiti in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood. (July 13, 2020)

The surveillance camera at Smitty’s Specialty Beverage on Lake captured the tagger in action around 3 a.m. Friday.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m disgusted with it,” said Joel Smitter, or the Smitty from the shop. “These poor police officers, which a lot of them are friends of mine, especially in this community. It’s heartbreaking the disrespect they are going thorough right now.”

Smitty is happy that he was able to catch the criminal on camera and hopes that someone will recognize the person and turn them in.

“This kind of stuff is just an ugly eyesore that brings down the quality of our community. and it makes the statement that maybe it’s not safe here, but it is,” Smitty said.

While News 8 was out working on this report, one neighbor took matters into his own hands, covering up some of the tagging.

“I didn’t want to look at it anymore so I put peace signs instead,” said the man, who didn’t want to be identified.

He said that he understands the need for police reform but feels the tagging is not the way to go about it.

“We are a peaceful community so for someone to put messages of hate up is unacceptable,” he said.

GRPD says no one had been arrested as of Monday. Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.