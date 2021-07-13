Answer Health looking for inspirational seniors to feature in calendar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re in between the ages of 60 and 69, Answer Health wants to feature you. The company is looking for inspirational seniors to feature in their calendar for next year.

The contest is called West MI 60 Strong and is hoping to highlight seniors making a difference in the community.

If you know someone between the ages of 60 and 69 who has achieved high levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby, or given back to others in any way, Answer Heatlh wants you to nominate them. To do so, you must submit an application online along with an essay, headshot, and full-length photo by Sept. 3.

Twelve winners will be selected to represent each month of the year and will be judged on leading an active lifestyle, community involvement, volunteerism, and how they inspire others. Those who nominate winning seniors will also receive a $50 gift card.

Jacob Flynn, the associate medical director for Answer Health Senior Care Advantage, says he wants this contest to promote healthy lifestyles.

“The aging process is inevitable, right, it’s coming for all of us, but you can really kick that can down the road for a long, long time if you’re just willing to use your body, to keep your body healthy through diet and exercise. I think it’s really important for that reason,” said Flynn.

This contest is sponsored by Answer Health in conjunction with the launch of Answer Health Senior Care Advantage.

For a full list of rules and the link to nominate someone in your life, visit westmi60strong.com.