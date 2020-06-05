Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

8th person charged in downtown GR riot

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-gavel-courtroom-052716_1520532466078.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another person faces charges in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night into Sunday morning. 

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday 23-year-old Chase Spencer was charged with one count of riot and one count of malicious destruction of a building. He is accused of vandalizing Urban Obsession Day Salon on Fountain Street NW between Ionia and Ottawa avenues.

Spencer is the eighth person to be charged in connection to the rioting.

>>TIMELINE: Rioters damage Grand Rapids buildings, set fires

If you have information you want to share with investigators, you can still call Grand Rapids Police Department’s Detective Unit at 616.456.3380 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The FBI is still taking tips and images online about riots around the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 