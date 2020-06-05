8th person charged in downtown GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another person faces charges in connection to the rioting in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday 23-year-old Chase Spencer was charged with one count of riot and one count of malicious destruction of a building. He is accused of vandalizing Urban Obsession Day Salon on Fountain Street NW between Ionia and Ottawa avenues.

Spencer is the eighth person to be charged in connection to the rioting.

If you have information you want to share with investigators, you can still call Grand Rapids Police Department’s Detective Unit at 616.456.3380 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The FBI is still taking tips and images online about riots around the country.