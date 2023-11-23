GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 31st annual Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot kicked off Thursday morning to record breaking attendance.

Race officials told News 8 that nearly 5,800 runners registered prior to the start of the downtown 5K. More than $100,000 has been raised for the GRPS Foundation between the runners and sponsor fundraising.

“It supports the programming. It makes sure they have safe gear … like football helmets: those things have to be recertified every year and sometimes the cost of recertifying a helmet versus buying a new helmet, that’s all-tricky math and we want to make sure the kids are safest,” said Holly Visser with the GRPS Foundation.

The race, which is presented by Blue Care Network of Michigan, focuses on health and movement while raising money for students within the district.

“The event is all about making sure we have accessible, after school athletic programming for all of our scholars,” said Kurt Johnson, the executive director of athletics.