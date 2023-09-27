GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries’ annual Season of Hope gala is a night of awareness, support and conversation about helping people who are homeless in Grand Rapids.

The event focuses on the mission of Mel Trotter and the services the nonprofit provides. This year, Ashley Ward, founder and CEO of W Talent Solutions, will serve as keynote speaker.

Season of Hope is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. It is free, but you’re asked to register early because space is limited.