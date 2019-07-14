Annual event marks legacy of MSU’s Mike Sadler

The third annual The Legacy Continues event in Grand Rapids honoring late Michigan State punter Mike Sadler. (July 14, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday for the third annual The Legacy Continues event to remember former Michigan State University punter Mike Sadler.

Performances by the band, cheerleaders and even Sparty himself honored the life and legacy of Mike Sadler, a metro Grand Rapids have who was killed in a car crash in 2016.

His mother Karen Sadler said her son lived every day building his legacy.

“Every decision you make, every action you take affects your legacy,” Sadler said. “And if you want to leave a lasting legacy, something that’s impactful to other people you have to be mindful of that every day.”

The event helps to raise money for the Michael Sadler Foundation‘s many programs and events throughout the year, including athletic and academic scholarships and the GameChang3rs program, which teaches ethics to students at Forest Hills Public Schools, where Sadler was a student.

