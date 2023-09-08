GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual baseball game pays tribute to the sacrifices that heroes made on Sept. 11, 2001, and the resilience of Americans.

The third annual Strikes for Stripes game is on Saturday. The baseball match not only honors first responders and veterans, but the players include police officers, firefighters, paramedics and veterans.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be a Touch-A-Truck show in the parking lot of Cornerstone University’s De Witt Field. Families will be able to see ambulances, police cars, firetrucks and more.

Then, the pregame ceremony starts around 7 p.m. inside the stadium. The national anthem will be sung and an all-veterans group is scheduled to parachute onto the field to present the game ball.

The game is organized by Hero Services, a nonprofit organization that provides resources for veterans, first responders and licensed healthcare providers. The event also pays tribute to the heroes of 9/11 and helps new generations learn more about the impact that day had on so many.

“It’s important due to the memory of Sept. 11, but as we progress through the years, it’s also important to inform the younger generations of how impactful that day was. For my generation of first responders and veterans, I feel like that’s falling on our shoulders to end up making sure that the younger generations are aware of how impactful that day was,” Jordan White, the founder of Hero Services, said.

Tickets for the game are still on sale. White said it is best to purchase them ahead of time, but that they are available at the door.