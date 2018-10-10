Grand Rapids

Amway takes over as River Bank Run title sponsor

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 10:43 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 41 years in Grand Rapids, the Fifth Third River Bank Run is changing its name.

Next year, Amway will take over as title sponsor of America’s largest 25K road race, which will be called the Amway River Bank Run.

Race leaders and sponsors announced the new name during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. They also discussed plans to build on the race’s legacy.

The Amway River Bank Run will take place Saturday, May 11.

