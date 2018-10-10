Amway takes over as River Bank Run title sponsor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Race leaders and sponsors gather at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel to announce changes to the River Bank Run, including Amway taking over as its title sponsor. (Oct. 10, 2018)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Race leaders and sponsors gather at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel to announce changes to the River Bank Run, including Amway taking over as its title sponsor. (Oct. 10, 2018)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 41 years in Grand Rapids, the Fifth Third River Bank Run is changing its name.

Next year, Amway will take over as title sponsor of America’s largest 25K road race, which will be called the Amway River Bank Run.

Race leaders and sponsors announced the new name during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. They also discussed plans to build on the race’s legacy.

The Amway River Bank Run will take place Saturday, May 11.

----

Online:

Amway River Bank Run