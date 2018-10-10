Amway takes over as River Bank Run title sponsor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 41 years in Grand Rapids, the Fifth Third River Bank Run is changing its name.
Next year, Amway will take over as title sponsor of America’s largest 25K road race, which will be called the Amway River Bank Run.
Race leaders and sponsors announced the new name during a Wednesday morning news conference at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. They also discussed plans to build on the race’s legacy.
The Amway River Bank Run will take place Saturday, May 11.
----
Online:
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Amway takes over as River Bank Run title sponsor
- Lowell police seek shoplifter with two toddlers
- Dispatch: Reports of injuries in fiery crash near Zeeland
- Live Cams: Tracking Hurricane Michael
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.