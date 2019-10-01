Amway River Bank Run unveils new course, charities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the 43rd annual Amway River Bank Run is still more than five months away, registration is now open to runners interested in the largest 25K road race in the country.

Tuesday, race organizers outlined some of the changes coming to the annual race through downtown Grand Rapids, including a new 5K and 10K race route, thanks to the completion of the I-196 overpass.

The course will take 5K and 10K runners east on Newberry Street NW to Division Avenue, where they will head south before crossing back over to Ionia Avenue to the finish line.

While the route changes are minor, Amway River Bank Run Race Director David Madiol says a few more exciting changes will be announced in the coming months.

“One of the things that Amway’s really committed to though is upping the experience of the race itself. So while we didn’t have a big, amount of, new things to talk about, we will be working throughout the next months to make the race day itself really much more exciting,” Madiol said.

Amway River Bank Run also announced its five new charity sponsors for the 2020 race, which include the American Cancer Society, Children Advocacy Center of Kent County, Conductive Learning Center of North America, The Hand to Hand group and the Mental Health Foundation’s be nice program.

The Amway River Bank Run will take place May 9. To register, visit the Amway River Bank Run website.