Amway Hotel Corp. to lay off 580 employees at GR hotels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amway Hotel Corporation said it will lay off 580 employees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced the layoffs at the following hotels:

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, located at 187 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, will lay off 355 employees.

JW Marriott, located at 235 Louis Street NW in Grand Rapids, will lay off 144 employees.

Courtyard by Marriott, located at 11 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, will lay off 50 employees.

AC Hotel, located at 50 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, will lay off 31 employees.

Amway Hotel Corporation said the layoffs are expected to happen Friday, July 31.

“The foregoing separations are expected to be temporary, but given the unpredictable nature of this pandemic we cannot accurately predict at this point when or if employees may be recalled,” Amway Hotel Corporation said in a letter to the state.