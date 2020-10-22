Amway Grand announces restaurant replacing iconic Cygnus 27

A courtesy rendering of MDRD, which will be located on the 27th floor of Amway Grand Plaza hotel in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new restaurant will soon spice up Grand Rapids’ restaurant scene from about 250 feet above the city.

MDRD, pronounced Madrid, is taking over the space that was formerly home to the Amway Grand Plaza hotel’s Cygnus 27. The iconic downtown restaurant closed in March 2019 as part of an ongoing $40 million facelift of the historic hotel.

MDRD will serve up modern Spanish cuisine and “lavish” alcoholic drinks, according to an official familiar with the development.

Located on Amway Grand Plaza’s 27th floor, the restaraunt will feature panoramic views of the downtown skyline. A rendering provided by hotel officials shows gold, metal and wood finishes similar to the design at other Amway Grand bars and restaurants, including Rendezvous.

Amway Grand’s other indoor dining areas shut down in March under executive orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Ruth’s Chris Steak House and IDC reopened June 18. The Kitchen Counter by Wolfgang Puck and The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck are also serving customers again.

Months after laying off hundreds of employees because of the pandemic, Amway Grand is now hiring staff for MDRD. The restaurant is expected to open Nov. 17.