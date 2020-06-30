Amtrak’s Grand Rapids-Chicago route back in service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amtrak’s round-trip route between Grand Rapids and Chicago is back in service Tuesday.

The Pere Marquette route closed on March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep travelers safe, Amtrak says train capacity will be limited to less than half. Business class and cafe services will be offered.

Amtrak is requiring face coverings, only accepting cashless payments and encouraging physical distancing.

Reservations are required for all riders. Tickets can be purchased on Amtrak’s website, mobile app or by calling 800.USA.RAIL.

More information on how Amtrak is handling the virus pandemic is online.