Amtrak suspends service between Chicago, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amtrak says it will be temporarily suspending its train service route between Chicago and Grand Rapids due ridership decline amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The final train into Grand Rapids arrives around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Though this route has been suspended, an Amtrak Thuruway bus can take you back and forth between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo to use the Kalamazoo and Chicago Amtrak train route.

In addition to this suspension, other routes have been changed.

More information on how Amtrak is handling the coronavirus situation and refunds can be found on its website.

