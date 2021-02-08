AMR launches paid EMT training program in GR

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist speaks during the launch of the “Earn While You Learn” program from AMR. (Feb. 8, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — American Medical Response launched its “Earn While You Learn” program in Grand Rapids Monday.

The program will allow Grand Rapids residents who want to start a career in Emergency Medical Services to get paid as they train to become EMTs.

Participants will be hired and paid while attending AMR’s EMT Basic certification course. When they complete the program and get their state certifications, they will be promoted to EMT-B which comes with a pay raise.

A virtual event was held Monday to held to announce the launch of the program. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, AMR Regional Director John Robben and state representatives David LaGrand and Rachel Hood, both Democrats who represent Grand Rapids, attended the event.

More information can be found on AMR West Michigan’s Facebook page.