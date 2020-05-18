Stay-home protest in Grand Rapids today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rally against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order will be held at Rosa Park Circle in Grand Rapids Monday.

This event comes after several rallies in Lansing to reopen the state. Monday’s event will mark the first in West Michigan. Organizers are calling it the American Patriot Rally — Sheriffs Speak Out.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Organizers are not requiring that attendees wear masks. They say they are encouraging people to bring American flags only. They also say they are expecting some militia groups to be in attendance.

Organizers said they’re expecting more than 1,000 people to fill the plaza.

Monday’s protest will bring several out-of-state speakers. Organizers say Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf is also expected to speak.

Grand Rapids Police will be at the protest too but say they are in no way participating or associated with the event. They say they will be there only to ensure safety.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young also told News 8 that she will not be participating in the rally.