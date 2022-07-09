GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids.

Lisa Carr, the Grand Rapids airport public safety and operations director, says around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit.

Carr says an aircraft rescue and firefighting team and Kent County officials responded to the call.

She says the plane landed safely in Grand Rapids, and all passengers left the plane. No injuries were reported.

With a new plane, the redirected flight left Grand Rapids at 12:42 a.m.