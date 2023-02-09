GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Later this month, an awards ceremony will be held in Grand Rapids to honor both professional and student achievements in the world of advertising.

News 8 talked with Pamela Patton with the American Advertising Federation’s West Michigan chapter.

The American Advertising Awards competition not only recognizes people in professional advertising, but also creative young students.

The American Advertising Awards competition will take place Feb. 23. (Courtesy Pamela Patton)

This year’s gala is happening Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

It is open to the public. You can find ticket information at aafwmi.org.

For the full conversation with Pamela Patton, watch the video in the player above.