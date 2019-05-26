Amash schedules town hall in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash will hold a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids Christian High School on Plymouth Avenue SE south of Burton Street.
The meeting comes only a couple of weeks after Amash, of metro Grand Rapids, made national headlines when he became the first Republican to say that President Donald Trump's actions amid the Russia investigation were "impeachable."
He faces two primary challengers, one of whom moved up his campaign announcement after Amash's impeachment comments. Amash has said those challengers are "not serious." They disagree.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Indiana man in critical condition after crashing motorcycle
- IMS from vantage point of official flagman
- 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal off-road vehicle crash
- Gov. Holcomb on history of Indy 500, what it means to Indiana
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.