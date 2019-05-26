Amash schedules town hall in Grand Rapids

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash will hold a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids Christian High School on Plymouth Avenue SE south of Burton Street.

The meeting comes only a couple of weeks after Amash, of metro Grand Rapids, made national headlines when he became the first Republican to say that President Donald Trump's actions amid the Russia investigation were "impeachable."

He faces two primary challengers, one of whom moved up his campaign announcement after Amash's impeachment comments. Amash has said those challengers are "not serious." They disagree.