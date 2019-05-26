Grand Rapids

Amash schedules town hall in Grand Rapids

Posted: May 25, 2019 11:23 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash will hold a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids Christian High School on Plymouth Avenue SE south of Burton Street.

The meeting comes only a couple of weeks after Amash, of metro Grand Rapids, made national headlines when he became the first Republican to say that President Donald Trump's actions amid the Russia investigation were "impeachable."

He faces two primary challengers, one of whom moved up his campaign announcement after Amash's impeachment comments. Amash has said those challengers are "not serious." They disagree.

