Amash leaves Republican Party

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Justin Amash 091915 AP_303344

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Justin Amash said he is leaving the Republican Party and will continue to serve as an Independent.

Amash, now in his fifth term, made the announcement in an op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post published Thursday.

He says our politics are in a “partisan death spiral,” calling on American — right, left or centrist — to join him in rejecting partisan loyalties.

In June, Amash resigned from the House Freedom Caucus after he became the only Republican to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links