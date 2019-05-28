Amash holds first town hall since 'impeachable' tweet

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, who became the first Republican to call President Donald Trump's actions "impeachable," will hold a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids Christian High School on Plymouth Avenue SE south of Burton Street. 24 Hour News 8 plans to livestream the event and will have live reports on air, beginning at 5 p.m.

The meeting comes 10 days after Amash made national headlines by tweeting his conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller's report about Russian meddling, saying Trump "has engaged in impeachable conduct," U.S. Attorney General William Barr "deliberately misrepresented Mueller's report," and few Congress members have read the report.

Despite intense criticism, Amash has defended his comments repeatedly on Twitter.

Last week, spokesman Nick Wasmiller confirmed the DeVos family pulled their support for Amash. He said the family's decision was based on concerns about a "lack of representation" and made "after a period of months."

Wasmiller said the decision did not involve Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who resigned from her position with family business when she joined Trump's Cabinet.

Amash faces two primary challengers, one of whom moved up his campaign announcement after Amash's impeachment comments. Amash has said those challengers are "not serious." They disagree.