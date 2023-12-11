GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While the holidays is a great time to get together and celebrate with friends and family, it’s easy to drink too much alcohol at parties and get-togethers.

Because so many holiday celebrations involve alcohol, it’s important to be mindful about how much you’ve had, Dr. Colleen Lane, the medical director at the addiction medicine program at Corewell Health, told News 8.

She explained medical experts rate alcohol consumption as either low risk or high risk. Typically anything over four drinks can cause an increased risk for medical issues.

“Luckily, we’ve really started to see people embracing mocktail culture or being sober curious,” she said. “If you know that you want to moderate how much you’re drinking or maybe stay completely sober at an event, I always suggest bringing something to that party that’s a fun drink that you can have to celebrate and also share with others. Because this is really about enjoying the time around friends and family.”

She says you should be aware of your limits and ask someone to keep you accountable.

