Album, concert to memorialize teen killed in crash

An undated courtesy photo of Andy Larson, who was killed in an August 2018 car crash on US-131.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan-based podcast for grieving parents now has listeners in all 50 states and 46 countries.

Marcy Larson started Always Andy’s Mom last year. Feb. 15 marked 18 months since she lost her son, Andy Larson, in a car crash on US-131 just north of Grand Rapids.

Since starting the podcast, Larson has heard from people all over the world.

“It’s been healing for me and just great to hear how it’s been helpful to other people,” she told News 8.

“…I was pretty much grieving alone because my husband is her stepfather,” one mother wrote to Larson last week. “He felt the loss but not as deeply as I had. I am fortunate to have close friends who were there for me but couldn’t fully understand since they had not lost a child. So, listening to your podcast has made all the difference. Listening to other mothers expressing their grief helped me to see my feels were normal…”

Also memorializing Andy is an album being recorded by the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys. Two of the pieces on it were commissioned specifically to honor Andy.

The 14-year-old was part of the choir and his family had asked for memorial donations to the choir.

“That is one of the things he loved more than anything in the world since he was little, he just loved music,” Larson explained. “It is comforting to see that and to see this come to fruition because it is such a horrible tragedy and a terrible thing to happen, so if you can see little glimmers of bright spots, really, in the tragedy, it’s just nice.”

Additionally, March 25 will mark the first biennial Andy Larson Memorial Benefit Concert featuring the Choir of St. John’s College, Cambridge. The world-renowned choir will travel from England to be part of the new tradition.

Some tickets are still available and can be purchased through the GRCMB’s website.