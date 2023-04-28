GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan theatre group is preparing for a new play focused on the early days of the Civil Rights movement.

The Ebony Road Players are presenting a production of “Alabama Story” in June.

The play begins during the early days of the civil rights movement with the story of a children’s book — that was controversial at the time — about a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit. A modern story about interracial friendship provides a counterpoint.

The play is happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum from June 8 to June 12 as the part of the Ebony Road Players’ Loving Day Celebration.

For more information, go to ebonyroad.org.

For a conversation with Kenneth Jones, the play’s writer, and Edye Evans Hyde, the executive director of the Ebony Road Players, watch the video in the player above.