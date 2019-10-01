Alabama reschedules Grand Rapids concert

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook with Alabama performs at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, April 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama have rescheduled their 50th Anniversary tour concert stop in Grand Rapids, which was previously postponed.

The new concert date is Oct. 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets that were purchased from the postponed concert will be honored on the new date.

New tickets can be purchased at the Van Andel Area and Devos Place box offices or online at Ticketmaster.com. An eight-ticket limit will be applied with every order.

Alabama’s original concert date in August was canceled because lead singer Randy Owen was having some health problems and needed to take time off.