Alabama cancels Friday concert in Grand Rapids

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook with Alabama performs at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, April 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Country supergroup Alabama has called off its upcoming show in Grand Rapids.

Lead singer Randy Owen has been having cluster migraines and vertigo and his doctors told him he needs to take time off, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Alabama would have played Friday at Van Andel Arena as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour. A makeup date is expected to be scheduled in a few weeks.

Made up of Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry, Alabama has had 43 singles reach No. 1 on the charts and is in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

—

Online:

Alabama