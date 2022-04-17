GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A funeral will be held for Patrick Lyoya on Friday.

Patrick Lyoya died on April 4, when he was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer during a traffic stop.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God and Christ in Grand Rapids, Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack told News 8.

Patrick Lyoya will be eulogized by civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton, who gave the eulogy at the funeral for George Floyd. Womack said Sharpton is paying for the funeral and will be one of the pastors presiding.

The Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump speak at the funeral for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, killed on Dec. 23, by a LAPD police officer’s stray bullet while shopping with her mother, is readied for her funeral at the City of Refuge Church in Gardena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

Other speakers will include civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Womack and the family’s interpreter.

“He was a good kid, a smart kid. He was a hard worker,” Patrick Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, told News 8 through an interpreter the day after his son died. “We’re looking for the reason, the cause, why Patrick was killed today. We want to know, ‘why?’ … I’m mourning. I’m crying. I’m deeply hurt to see that I lost my first born at the age of 26. I never dreamed that one day I would be the one burying my son.”