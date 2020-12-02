Al fresco without freezing: Winter outdoor dining in Grand Rapids

Did we miss your favorite outdoor dining experience downtown? Send a photo and information to ReportIt@woodtv.com and we will add it to our list. Check back frequently — there are dozens more restaurants we plan to add to this guide as their winterized outdoor spaces open.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Geodesic domes, greenhouses, shanties and chalets are popping up outside Grand Rapids restaurants as the hospitality industry grapples with another indoor dining ban amid dropping temperatures.

“We’ve been open for 93 years and we plan to be open for many more,” said the owner of Grand Rapids’ longest-running restaurant and bar, Cottage Bar.

The most recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services allows igloos, huts or other small enclosures where members of only one household can dine. Servers must “enter fleetingly or not at all,” and the outside structures must follow local government regulations.

The decision to winterize outdoor dining is a difficult one for businesses which have already taken a long-term hit in revenue. Purchasing and installing shelters and heating elements can cost thousands of dollars, and there’s no guarantee there’s enough interest in al fresco dining during winter for the venture to pay off.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is trying to ease business’ sticker shock with a $240,000 grant program to help winterize their outdoor spaces. Dozens of bars and restaurants have inquired about the program, which is accepting applications.

Mark Miller, DGRI’s managing director for planning and design, says nearly three dozen businesses have voiced interest in winterizing the al fresco experience. Here are some of the ones already making it happen:

435 Ionia Ave. SW

(A Dec. 1, 2020 photo shows the outdoor dining area for Aperitivo at Grand Rapids’ Downtown Market.)

Setting: Once MDHHS lifts its restrictions on outdoor dining enclosures, Aperitivo plans to enclose the majority of its patio and add ceiling-mounted radiant heaters to the space. Each of the six tables on the winterized patio will seat up to four guests. Sanitary wipes will be provided at each table.

Rules: Guests must enter the Grand Rapids Downtown Market main building to check in for a table. A maximum of four guests are allowed at each table. Guests must wear face masks at all times except when seated at their table. Visitors cannot walk around the area with drinks. All tables will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Hours: The outdoor dining area will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday.

2404 Eastern Ave. SE

(A photo Brass Ring Brewing posted on Facebook on Nov. 23, 2020 shows the brewery’s outdoor dining “shanty town.”)

Setting: Master woodworker Allen Spencer, who created many features inside the brewery, brought his expertise outside to create three colorful “beer shanties.” Each insulated shanty includes a space heater and seats up to four people.

Rules: Shanties are available by 90-minute reservation only for groups of four or fewer who should come from the same household, according to MDHHS guidelines. Guests must wear face masks to enter the brewery to check in for their reservation. Orders are taken from the shanty by servers wearing face masks. Each shanty will be cleaned between reservations.

Hours: The shanties are open Tuesday through Sunday. Reservation windows are 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The brewery says it may expand business hours based on demand. Customers are encouraged to check https://www.brassringbrewing.com/ and the brewery’s Facebook page for updates.

18 La Grave Ave. SE

(A Dec. 1, 2020 photo shows the covered outdoor dining space alongside Cottage Bar in Grand Rapids.)

Setting: The Cottage Bar has added an enclosure over its alleyway patio between the restaurant and One Trick Pony. Three of the socially distanced tables can seat up to four people, a fourth table can accommodate up to six people. Between three electric and one propane heater, the outdoor dining space was about 20 degrees warmer than outside temperatures. The owners plan to add one more propane heater and extend the outdoor area in the near future.

Rules: Guests must wear a mask at all times except when seated. Customers must come into the restaurant to request an outdoor table, which is available only on a first-come, first served basis. Visitors are asked to follow social distancing rules.

Hours: While the MDHHS order is in place, the outdoor patio area and restaurant are open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. the owners plan to return to a six-day business schedule when the restrictions lift. Customers are encouraged to visit https://cottagebar.biz/ or https://www.facebook.com/TheCottageBarAndRestaurant.

665 Wealthy Street SE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows people dining in “igloos” outside Donkey Taqueria.)

Setting: All In Hospitality says the outdoor spaces at its four restaurants including Donkey Taqueria will remain open for the entire winter. At Donkey Taqueria, guests can enjoy the restaurant’s entire menu from a heated “igloo.” Chris Funaro with All In Hospitality says each igloo will offer a “contact-free dining experience” and will be electro-sanitized in between reservations, which are $10 to book online. Traditional outdoor seating is also available.

Rules: Igloos are available by reservation only and are limited to six guests. No pets are allowed in the igloos. Visitors must wear a face mask when they’re not seated.

Hours: Donkey Taqueria is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Check for updates including possible business hour changes at https://www.facebook.com/DonkeyGR.

700 Wealthy Street SE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows Elk Brewing’s outdoor patio, complete with heating elements.)

Setting: The gravel patio area features an outdoor fireplace and standing heaters in between picnic tables. An outdoor tent originally purchased by the business was destroyed in the Nov. 15 windstorm, but wouldn’t be allowed under the current MDHHS order anyway.

Rules: Customers must wear a face mask when they’re not seated at a table. A maximum of 20 people are allowed on the patio and all guests must be seated. Customers must check in for contact tracing purposes before they can purchase beer. Visitors can bring in food from other restaurants if they’d like.

Hours: As of Nov. 19, the patio will be open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Hours are subject to change; check for updated hours by calling 616.228.4853.

820 Monroe Ave. NW, Suite 100

(A Dec. 1, 2020 photo shows the outdoor greenhouse dining spaces for Field & Fire Cafe on Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.)

Setting: Four personal greenhouses fill the social zone outside the café. Each greenhouse seats up to four people. Employees say the greenhouses are typically 20 degrees warmer than outside temperatures. They’re also working on obtaining electric heaters, which should be installed in each greenhouse in the near future.

Rules: Greenhouses are available on a first come, first served basis. Each greenhouse should be limited to people from the same household. Visitors are encouraged to scan the QR code on their greenhouse and place their order via smartphone. A server will deliver orders to each greenhouse, handing it off through the doorway. Takeout orders can also be placed inside the café, but customers must wear a mask. Closure signs will be posted on greenhouses when they are being aired out and cleaned between groups of customers.

Hours: The greenhouses will be open during café business hours, which are currently 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Check https://fieldandfire.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/fieldandfirecafe for updates.

720 Michigan Street NE

(An undated photo provided by The Fresian Gastro Pub shows its winterized outdoor dining space.)

Setting: Warmed by space heaters and a furnace, the covered patio contains five socially distanced tables situated under a canopy of stringed lights. The restaurant says it plans to add all-weather curtains to the area soon.

Rules: Guests must wear face masks when not seated at their table. Reservations are recommended and can be scheduled at https://www.opentable.com/. During peak hours, visitors may be limited to 90 minutes at a table so the restaurant can accommodate as many guests as possible.

Hours: Open Wednesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last call is at 8:30 p.m. Check https://www.friesiangr.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/friesiangr for updates.

924 Cherry Street SE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows the patio at The Green Well.)

Setting: Heaters scattered between six socially distanced tables that seat up to four people. The current MDHHS order doesn’t allow enclosed patios, but if that restriction is lifted, The Green Well will cover the entire space.

Rules: Customers must wear face masks unless they’re seated and eating. No reservations allowed. If there’s a wait, customers must wait outside or in their vehicle until a table is available.

Hours: The outdoor patio is open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. during the current MDHHS order. Check for updated hours at https://thegreenwell.com/ and see if the patio is open at https://www.facebook.com/thegreenwell.

53 Monroe Center NW

(A Dec. 1, 2020 photo shows the dining spaces for House of Wine on Monroe Center NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Setting: Wine lovers looking for a unique, personal setting to sip some warm wintertime favorites are in luck here. Each of the four huts has its own design, but all are or will be heated, measure 8 square feet and can accommodate up to four people. Dogs are also welcome inside the enclosures. A server will come out to each structure to take customers’ orders. Popular menu choices during the colder months include hot mulled wine, Irish coffee and a peppermint patty drink made with peppermint Schnapps.

Rules: Huts are available by reservation only. Reservations are a minimum of one hour. There will be an hour gap between each reservation for the same hut to allow employees to clean the structure, which includes sanitizing all surfaces and misting the air with an alcohol solution.

Hours: The huts will be available by reservation during the restaurant’s normal business hours, which are currently Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m. – 1- p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Check https://houseofwinegr.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/houseofwine_gr/ for updates.

617 Lyon Street NE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows Lyon Street Cafe’s personal greenhouses lining the sidewalk.)

Setting: A half dozen small greenhouses with heaters line the sidewalk outside Lyon Street Cafe, which has shifted to walk-up ordering from the storefront window. The business plans to add cleaning stations outside the greenhouses so customers can clean the space before settling in. Lyon Street Cafe is also working on obtaining a license that would allow it to serve alcoholic cocktails to go.

Rules: Up to two people are allowed in each enclosure. Chairs should not be moved in or out of the greenhouses. Dogs are not allowed in the enclosures. Customers are asked to keep the door closed at all times to conserve energy and keep in the heat.

Hours: The greenhouses will be available to customers during regular business hours, which are currently 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

98 Monroe Center NW | 1041 E. Fulton Street

(An undated photo provided by Madcap Coffee Company shows the heated patio area outside its Fulton Street café.)

Settings: Visitors to the Fulton Street café can sip their orders while seated at one of the six picnic tables situated on the patio. Four of the tables in front of the café have accompanying patio heaters provided by Kids’ Food Basket; the remaining two tables are under a decorated tent. The Monroe café, which currently offers social zone seating, is working to add electric pillar heaters and its own patio furniture. The plans call for two tables that can seat two people.

Rules: Customers can order takeout online at either café or place their order at the front door of the Fulton Street café. Guests are asked to practice social distancing and strongly encouraged to wear face masks when not seated and drinking. The Monroe café offers hand sanitizer at the drink pickup station and masks for guests who need them to walk around downtown safely. Restrooms and indoor seating are not available during the current MDHHS order.

Hours: The Fulton Street Café’s outdoor space is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The Monroe Center patio is open during regular business hours, which are currently 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Check https://madcapcoffee.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/madcapcoffee for updates.

123 Ionia Ave. SW

(A Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by JD Loeks shows the interior of One.Twenty.Three’s new heated outdoor dining patio on Studio Park’s Piazza.)

Setting: This Studio Park restaurant is working to open a heated outdoor dining experience in the piazza area on Dec. 3. Six to seven patio tables that seat up to four people will be situated under a tent that’s open on three sides, as required under the MDHHS order. One.Twenty.three is adding heaters that hang from the outdoor tent and palm-tree style heaters near each table to keep visitors warm.

Rules: Guests are asked to wear face masks when seated. Walk-ins and reservations are welcome.

Hours: The outdoor dining area’s initial hours will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check https://123gr.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/OneTwentyThreeGR for hours and status updates.

734 Wealthy Street SE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows geodesic domes at Outside Coffee on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids.)

Setting: Gravel paths cut through this dog-friendly green space at the corner of Wealthy Street and Charles Avenue SE. A few geodesic domes are scattered amongst traditional outdoor seating that includes fire pits. Reserve a Geo-dome at https://outside-coffee-co-grand-rapids.resos.com/booking.

Rules: Face masks are required to enter the garden patio area. All staff wear face masks. Credit or debit cards are preferred over cash. Orders must be placed and picked up at the truck.

Hours: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check https://outsidecoffeeco.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/OutsideCoffeeCo for updates.

201 Monroe Ave. NW

(A Dec. 1, 2020 photo shows the outdoor patio of Reserve Wine and Food, which will be replaced by personal “chalet” structures.)

Setting: The wine bar and restaurant will soon take its propane heater-filled patio up a notch with personal enclosed “chalets.” The plans call for five chalets in the patio area facing Monroe Avenue. Four of the structures will seat up to four people; the remaining chalet will be slightly larger and seat up to six visitors. If all goes well, the chalets would be up and running by mid-December.

Rules: Guests must remain outside at all times except if they need to use the restroom. Customers are asked to wear a face mask at all times when they are not seated. QR codes are available to view the menu via cellphone. Reservations and walk-ins are accepted for the current heated patio and future chalets.

Hours: Outdoor dining will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Check https://www.facebook.com/ReserveGR or https://www.instagram.com/reservegr/ for updates.

1220 West Fulton Street

(A photo posted to Rise Authentic Baking’s Facebook page on Nov. 27, 2020 shows the greenhouses available for outdoor dining.)

Setting: Four greenhouses fill the back patio of the business, each warmed by an electric fireplace. The three smaller greenhouses fit two people and the larger greenhouse can seat up to six people. As part of the no contact experience, customers order via phone using the QR code posted on their greenhouse. A staff delivers the order to the doorway of the respective shelter.

Rules: All customers should order and dine outside. Visitors can access the indoor bathroom by enterin the back hallway of the business. Customers are asked to wear masks when a server delivers their order and if they come inside to use the restroom. Greenhouses are available on a first come, first served basis. Staff sanitize greenhouses between each of group of customers. Guests in need of additional assurance can also clean the spaces with supplies provided on the patio.

Hours: The greenhouses are open during the bakery’s hours, which are currently 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Check or https://www.facebook.com/riseauthenticbaking or https://www.instagram.com/riseauthenticbaking/ for updates.

701 Wealthy Street SE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows igloo dining outside Royals in Grand Rapids.)

Setting: Guests get a complete view outside as they dine inside a private heated “igloo.” The contact-free experience starts with customers ordering and paying from their phone. A server drops off each order outside the igloo, where guests can pick it up and take it inside to dine. Each igloo will be electro-sanitized in between reservations, which are $5 to book online.

Rules: Igloos are available by reservation only and are limited to six guests. No pets are allowed in the igloos. Visitors must wear a face mask when they’re not seated.

Hours: Royals is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Check for updates including possible business hour changes at https://www.royalsgr.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/royalsgr.

928 Wealthy Street SE

(A Nov. 18, 2020 photo shows the outdoor patio complete with heaters alongside Speciation Cellars.)

Setting: Speciation Artisan Ales has transformed a corner of its parking lot into a patio, complete with barrel dividers, wooden bars with partitions and propane heaters. The business plans to keep the space open all winter.

Rules: Customers must order inside the taproom. Masks are required while inside. Canned beverages are only allowed on the patio.

Hours: The outdoor patio is currently open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Check https://speciationartisanales.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/speciationartisanales for updates.

122 Monroe Center NW | 2630 E. Beltline Ave. SE

(A Dec. 1, 2020 photo shows the outdoor patio for Uccello’s on Monroe Center NW in downtown Grand Rapids.)

Setting: The outdoor patio is covered by a structure with one moveable wall to block the wind. Eight standing propane heaters warm the space, which has 14 tables that can seat 60 people total in groups of up to six people. Uccello’s East Beltline location also has a covered patio area with heaters where guests can dine.

Rules: Tables are available on a first come, first served basis. Guests are asked to send one person from their party inside to ask the host for a table. All customers must maintain six feet of social distancing from other groups, wear a mask inside the restaurant and when moving about outside, and limit their party to six people.

Hours: The outdoor patio has the same hours as the restaurant: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Customers can get updates at https://www.uccellos.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/UccellosRistorante.

648 Wealthy Street SE

(A photo posted on The Winchester’s Facebook page on Nov. 28, 2020 shows the restaurant’s outdoor “Winnie Wonderland.” )

Setting: The “Winnie Wonderland” at The Winchester brings the outdoors inside with private heated “igloos” that seat up to six people. The contact-free experience starts with customers ordering and paying from their phone. A server drops off each order outside the igloo, where guests can pick it up and bring it into their igloo. Each dining space will be electro-sanitized in between reservations, which are $10 to book online.

Rules: Igloos are available by reservation only and are limited to six guests. No pets are allowed in the igloos. Visitors must wear a face mask when they’re not seated.

Hours: The Winchester is currently open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Check for updates including possible business hour changes at https://www.winchestergr.com or https://www.facebook.com/thewinchestergr.

