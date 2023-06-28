GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite an air quality alert in effect for West Michigan until Thursday, some diners are opting to eat outside on restaurant patios and rooftop decks.

“First of all, for eating outside, I’m not really doing anything strenuous,” said Rebecca Gorbutt, who was networking at a restaurant along Monroe Center Wednesday. “So that part made me less concerned then the activities I had going on yesterday. And the air quality was worse yesterday than it is today.”

Several restaurant managers told News 8 that although they have not closed their outdoor tables and areas, they have seen an increased interest in dining indoors.

Knoop, a rooftop restaurant on top of the Canopy hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, closed its outdoor patio space Tuesday due to health concerns.

“We had one of the worst air qualities in the country, so we decided, for our best intentions, we decided to close it,” Zac Williams, director of food and beverage for Knoop, said.

Williams said the restaurant has not yet made a decision on whether it will close its outdoor seating for the Wednesday night crowd.

“We’re just going to look at the air quality. If there’s any warnings, we’re going to shut down for the safety of everybody in the building,” he said.