GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids continues its season with the Michigan premiere of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”.

One of the stars of the show is from Michigan. Harrell Holmes Jr. grew up in Saginaw. He plays Melvin Franklin and says this role is his dream come true. Holmes credits The Temptations with his love of music; he discovered them at the age of eight and formed his own group that would perform around the state.

“Ain’t Too Proud” runs from March 29th to April 3rd at DeVos Performance Hall. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test is no longer required for Broadway performances. Face masks are now optional but strongly recommended.