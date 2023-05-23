GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — May is American Stroke Month and the American Heart Association is looking to raise awareness to help people keep an eye out for the warning signs.

Strokes have been known to impact people of any age and one-in-four adults over the age of 25 will have one, according to AHA. And while they can be minor if caught in time, they can be life-threatening if you don’t know what to look out for.

AHA is trying to help mitigate those cases by implementing a new acronym to help you remember the signs of a stroke and to also act F.A.S.T. If you notice face drooping, arm weakness or speech difficulty, then it is time to call 911 for help.

“Learning the warning signs and preventative measures are the best way to avoid strokes

and keep them from happening again,” Dr. Steven Manoukian, the senior vice president of HCA Healthcare, said in a statement.

A stroke is caused by a blockage preventing blood from traveling to and from your brain. Some of the major causes of a stroke include a poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking and high blood pressure. After you’ve had a stroke, you’re also more likely to develop another one.

People of color are also more likely to have a stroke due to a number of factors from lack of healthcare options to not knowing the signs and causes of a stroke. That is why AHA is trying to get the warning out to the public and fast.