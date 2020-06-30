Agriculture Secretary in GR for food program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visited West Michigan.

Perdue was at Van Eerden Foodservice in Grand Rapids speaking about the “Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” which ensures kids don’t go hungry while schools are closed.

It’s a $19 billion relief program that purchases food from farmers and ranchers for kids experiencing food insecurity. Perdue says President Donald Trump was a big part of making this program happen.

“The food service industry is just shut down. We’ve got to get that in the hands of the people that need it. He (Trump) said you figure it out and let me know. That’s what USDA team members did. We’re just proud to see the fruit of the labor here today,” Perdue said.

The program recently surpassed 20 million food boxes distributed.