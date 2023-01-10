GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Works! is hosting a job fair this week featuring positions in the agriculture industry, including at large companies like Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch.

The Ag-Jobs-4-All job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 215 Straight Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

There will be more than 100 positions from entry-level to management advertised at the job fair. Employers that will be there include Herbruck’s, Walters Gardens, DJ’s Landscaping, JBS, Dunkin’ Donuts, Kelly Services, Michigan Turkey and SECOM.

People do not need to register to attend. They should bring their resume and be ready to talk with employers.

If you are an employer and would like to advertise your job at the fair, go to wegrowmi.org.