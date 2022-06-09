GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan attorney general in a Thursday statement commended Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker following his announcement the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids nine weeks ago will be charged with second-degree murder.

“At the Department of Attorney General, we understand the exceptional resources needed to evaluate police-involved shooting deaths and I commend Prosecutor Becker, his team and the Michigan State Police for the exhaustive review conducted these last two months. We must now respect the judicial process and allow the facts of the case to be presented in court.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel