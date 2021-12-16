AG Nessel opens investigation into Grand Rapids toy business

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids website that markets toys and collectible figurines is being investigated by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel after the Better Business Bureau said it collected nearly 90 complaints.

A notice of intended action (NIA) was issued against Planetary Toys, LLC d/b/a Treasure Trove Toys Thursday afternoon for allegedly violating Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act, the Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.

“The complaints demonstrate that the website routinely charges consumers for purchases, but then fails to send them the items purchased,” the NIA states. “Some consumers indicate that while they did receive an item, it was not the item they ordered but rather a less valuable item—such as an ordinary toy as opposed to a special edition toy. Very few complaining consumers have received a refund.”

The NIA said that the company’s website also listed an invalid address and a disconnected phone number.

The Attorney General’s Office said probable cause was found to indicate that Planetary Toys LLC is engaging in the following unfair trade practices:

Causing confusion or misunderstanding about the source, sponsorship, approval or certification of goods or services.

Misrepresenting the particular standard, quality, grade, style or model of a product or good.

Advertising or representing goods or services with the intent to not dispose of those goods or services as advertised.

Advertising with the intent to not supply the goods or services within reasonably expectable public demand, unless the advertisement discloses a limited quantity.

Represents or implies that the item or service will be provided promptly, or at a specified time, or within a reasonable time when the merchant knows or has reason to know it will not be provided as described.

Failing to promptly refund money paid when a transaction is rescinded, canceled, or otherwise terminated in accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement.

“My office will not stand for consumers getting scammed out of their hard-earned money, especially around the holidays,” Nessel said. “It is our hope Planetary Toys will recognize the seriousness of this NIA and adjust expectations set by the Treasure Trove Toys website accordingly. We will take additional action to protect consumers if necessary.”

Nessell asks that all consumer complaints be filed online at the Attorney General’s website. Anyone with questions is asked to call 877.765.8388.