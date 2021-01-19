After second trial, man convicted of distributing drugs in fatal OD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been convicted of federal drug charges linked to the 2019 death of a woman in Grand Rapids.

Javontae Quintez White, 28, of Grand Rapids was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

The charges stem from the fatal overdose of a 33-year-old Grand Rapids woman whose body was discovered by her boyfriend on July 8, 2018.

Authorities said the victim’s boyfriend bought the drugs July 7 from a middleman, who got them from White. After the death, Grand Rapids police set up a sting and ultimately arrested the middleman, which led them to White.

White was arrested the same day the woman’s body was found. Authorities say when he was taken into custody, he was carrying drugs and the marked cash an undercover officer had used while busting the middleman.

White was charged with three federal counts. He was convicted of two of them — possession with intent to distribute and distribution — in September 2020, but the jury deadlocked on the charge of distribution resulting in death. Authorities say White refused a plea agreement and was tried again on the third count. After a four-day trial, the second jury convicted him Thursday.

White faces a mandatory term of life in prison because he has previous drug convictions when he is sentenced April 26, 2021.

The boyfriend and middleman were charged as the state level and previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the death.