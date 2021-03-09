After ‘nightmare’ year, wedding venue owner says uncertainties remain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As restrictions loosen on some industries in West Michigan, others are still dealing with the challenges of strict capacity limits.

“We feel like we’ve kind of been forgotten in our industry,” said Ryan Burns, owner of Studio D2D event center in Grand Rapids.

He says the pandemic has been a “nightmare” as a venue owner.

“Our income completely stopped but yet the overhead, the rent the bills, they were all still there,” he said.

Burns says they’ve tried to be as flexible as possible, rescheduling lots of people, but still, nearly half of the events booked last year were canceled altogether.

“Basically, we all lost a lot in the last year,” he said.

Even as things slowly start to open back up and more people get vaccinated, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the wedding venue industry, especially as the upcoming busy season quickly approaches.

“The constant rescheduling moved everybody to the end of the year then moved everybody to next year. Now here we are this year and still don’t really know what is going on,” Burns said.

Under the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order, gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 300 people outdoors. Entertainment venues, however, can operate at 50 percent capacity. These restrictions run through April 19.

The Grand Rapids Visitors’ Bureau says the city’s businesses have lost more than $200 million in spending because of events being canceled over the past year.

“Other industries have been allowed to open, let’s get this one open too,” said Rick Baker, president of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.

Baker says the impact of the restrictions extends beyond just the venues themselves.

“Typically, you have people coming in and staying at hotels and eating at restaurants, but you have the linen providers, the linen and chair rentals, the food providers. It goes across the industries and their community,” said Baker.

Although many owners have made it this far, Burns says he can’t keep going without knowing if or when restrictions will loosen, and while he understands and supports wanting to keep people safe, he believes he can do just that.

“We could have people serving the food, we could have people at the buffets, we could have people opening doors. It could almost be a touch-free place. We’re very controlled here so I think letting us get started and talking with somebody to say we can do this.”

If you’ve lost your venue or are still hoping to book an event, Burns said he is willing to work with people and has openings both this year and next.